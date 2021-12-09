Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Carol Kavanagh Buys 14,999 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,127.36).

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.88) on Thursday. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 52.30 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of £348.81 million and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

