Financial Contrast: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IsoPlexis and Waters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Waters 1 4 2 0 2.14

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.83%. Waters has a consensus target price of $367.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Waters.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Waters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waters $2.37 billion 8.94 $521.57 million $11.15 31.08

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waters beats IsoPlexis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

