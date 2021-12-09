$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.28. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 418,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.