Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.