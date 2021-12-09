Lithium (LTUM) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Lithium alerts:

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 212 640 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Lithium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -27.36 Lithium Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.63

Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.45% -12.96%

Summary

Lithium competitors beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.