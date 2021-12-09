Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

EQX opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.