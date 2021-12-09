Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

NYSE:DX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

