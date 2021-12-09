Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

GRTX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

