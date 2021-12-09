Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $169,867. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

