FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FDX opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.56. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

