NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Share Repurchase Program

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

