B-cube.ai Price Up 7.1% This Week (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $60,447.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,356.42 or 0.08732888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.61 or 1.00137019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,497,959 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

