Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading 15% Lower This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

