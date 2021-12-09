Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 5%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

