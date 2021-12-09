Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

