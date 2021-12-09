Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Up 1%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $120.50. Approximately 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.