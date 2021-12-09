Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 2.4%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 148,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.94.

About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.