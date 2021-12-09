PumaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $387,626.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.11 million and $387,626.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

