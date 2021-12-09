Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. 244,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

