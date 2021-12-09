Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.91 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $604.95 or 0.01215117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion and $2.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
