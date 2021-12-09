Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading 6.8% Higher

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.60 ($52.36) and last traded at €46.50 ($52.25). 10,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.55 ($48.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64. The firm has a market cap of $360.31 million and a P/E ratio of 109.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.35 and a 200 day moving average of €54.30.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

