Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

