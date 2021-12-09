Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $398.01 million and $60.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.