JOE (JOE) Trading Down 11% This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $347.01 million and $15.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 134,886,250 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

