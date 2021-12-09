LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $16.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.