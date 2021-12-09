Stellar Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Stellar has a market cap of $7.28 billion and approximately $808.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00152867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.49 or 0.00579673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,490 coins and its circulating supply is 24,641,454,425 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

