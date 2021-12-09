Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.84 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $125.84 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00024443 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010551 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

