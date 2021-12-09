Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $1,815,300.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $12,651,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

