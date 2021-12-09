Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $359,541.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 2,833,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,577. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

