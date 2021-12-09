$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 2,329,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,948. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $9,713,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.