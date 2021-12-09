Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $538,428.85

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $538,428.85 and $98.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00356440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00148324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

