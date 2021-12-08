Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 331,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,008. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

