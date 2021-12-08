Widercoin Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $57,067.30 and approximately $27,614.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.