DFI.Money (YFII) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.65 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $107.24 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $2,778.62 or 0.05566733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

