Swingby Trading Down 23.9% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $639,232.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,346,326 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

