DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Tops $35.83 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $726.47 or 0.01454040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $158,325.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00338898 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.