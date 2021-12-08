$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 334,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,028. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.