Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

OXM traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. 213,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.