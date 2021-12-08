Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE MTH traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. 362,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,366. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 33.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.