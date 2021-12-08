Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

GES stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 576,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Guess? has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 20.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 53.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 83.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

