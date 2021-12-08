$562.39 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce sales of $562.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.90 million and the lowest is $557.00 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 679,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,172. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

