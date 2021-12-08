Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 1,437,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,884. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,526 shares of company stock worth $4,422,533 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flywire by 116.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.