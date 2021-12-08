Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $54.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020052 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,741,200,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,836,433 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

