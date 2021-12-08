Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TNGX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

