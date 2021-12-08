Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TNGX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.