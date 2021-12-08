Unifty Price Tops $52.11 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $74.91 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $52.11 or 0.00103359 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,513 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

