American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group increased their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. 267,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. American Software has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.