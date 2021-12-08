The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Reaches $6.53 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $684.00 million and $485,269.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.53 or 0.00012947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00093634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

