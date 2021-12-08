Ankr Hits Market Cap of $957.02 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $957.02 million and $167.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

