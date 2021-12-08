Head-To-Head Review: Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) versus Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wuhan General Group and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fuel Tech has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.40%. Given Fuel Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Fuel Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech $22.55 million 2.19 -$4.28 million ($0.07) -23.28

Wuhan General Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -5.18% -3.09% -2.73%

Risk & Volatility

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 5.72, indicating that its stock price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Wuhan General Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. The firm through its new wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The company was founded by Xu Jie & Jeff Robinson on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

