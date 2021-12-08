BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $346,935.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.42 or 0.99389109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00855914 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,538 coins and its circulating supply is 895,750 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

